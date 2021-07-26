Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

