Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
