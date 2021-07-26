Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 115.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

