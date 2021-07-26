Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 898,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

