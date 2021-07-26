Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $86,228,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

