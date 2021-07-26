Analyzing Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) & Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiziana Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 12.40 -$278.02 million ($4.20) -3.25 Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Tiziana Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theravance Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -414.54% N/A -57.20% Tiziana Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Theravance Biopharma and Tiziana Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.11%. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 370.30%. Given Tiziana Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tiziana Life Sciences is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences beats Theravance Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops anti-IL6R (TZLS-501), a human anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, primarily to treat COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms. It has a collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical Inc. to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 patients with intranasal foralumab, a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a subsidiary of Planwise Group Limited.

