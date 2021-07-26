Analyzing Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Norfolk Southern pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern 23.51% 16.07% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Norfolk Southern 2 7 11 1 2.52

Norfolk Southern has a consensus price target of $269.48, indicating a potential upside of 1.58%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and Norfolk Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $9.79 billion 6.78 $2.01 billion $9.25 28.68

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Pioneer Railcorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. The company transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It offers the extensive intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States and is a transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products. The company’s services include property leases and sales; wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects; access property; manage private crossings, promote business with signboards, and natural resource management. Norfolk Southern was founded on July 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Norfolk, VA.

