Analyzing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 31.13% 11.80% 1.33% Solera National Bancorp 43.66% N/A N/A

This table compares BOK Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 2.70 $435.03 million $6.19 13.23 Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 2.03 $5.93 million N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

