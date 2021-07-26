Analyzing Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 6.88% 3.39% 1.02% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

Alleghany has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.03 $101.75 million $15.89 41.26 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.73 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alleghany.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alleghany and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alleghany presently has a consensus price target of $832.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.97%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Alleghany on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 106 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

