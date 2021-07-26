Analysts Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Target Price at €103.29

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Vinci stock traded up €1.74 ($2.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.15 ($106.06). The company had a trading volume of 926,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €92.48. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

