Analysts Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target at $16.34

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $379.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

