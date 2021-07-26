Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $46.83

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $73,217.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $32.44 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
