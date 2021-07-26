Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 182,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

