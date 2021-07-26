Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $372.47

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,112. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $414.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

