Analysts Set Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Target Price at $12.20

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

