Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGT. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$75.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$82.22.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

