Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

MFC opened at $19.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.