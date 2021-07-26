Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.12. 1,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,598. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

