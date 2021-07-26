Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 666,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 767,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,594,000 after purchasing an additional 600,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,233.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 479,273 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

