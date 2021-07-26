Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $14.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

