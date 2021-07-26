Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.