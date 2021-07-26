Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.66 million and the lowest is $77.15 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $375.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 3,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,549. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $262,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

