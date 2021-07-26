Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post $2.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $45.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.