Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $6.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 87,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

