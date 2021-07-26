Analysts Expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEDU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BEDU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,957. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

