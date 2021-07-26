Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 1,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

