Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ASTE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

