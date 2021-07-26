Analysts Expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $763.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

