Analysts Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $1.92. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($5.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $20.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $189.51 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

