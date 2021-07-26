Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $3.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.71. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $22.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

MTH stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,653. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

