Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

