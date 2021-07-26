Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMDUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.