Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 65,611 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,611 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of Match Group worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,412,000 after acquiring an additional 511,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

