Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 14,870 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.10 and a 12-month high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.