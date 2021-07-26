Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

