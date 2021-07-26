Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $31.89 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

