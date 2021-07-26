Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $31.48 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,847 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $222.54 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

