Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 9,401 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $264.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.99 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

