Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.57 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

