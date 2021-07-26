Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Amphenol stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

