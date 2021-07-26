Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $25.74 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75.

