Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 10,052 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $223.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

