Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.80 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

