Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $821,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 1,327.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $31.29 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95.

