Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $57,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.97 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

