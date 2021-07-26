Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

