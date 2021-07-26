Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of X opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

