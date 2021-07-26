Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 6,211 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Semtech worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

