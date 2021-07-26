Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of ArcBest worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $437,499.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

