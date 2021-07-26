Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.82 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,567,000 after buying an additional 86,782 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,469,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 851,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 828,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.