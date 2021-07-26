Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.15. 368,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,688. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

